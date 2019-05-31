Making an impact

Jose Joy By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In recent years, we’ve seen newer mediums like stand-up comedy trigger discussions on topics relevant to millennials. Now, Palakkad-based artist Siddarth Raj’s Instagram account @theslothstorycomics has attracted attention for conversations on subjects such as patriarchy and social biases—through comic strips.

“Comics have achieved popularity because of Instagram. There’s a lot of exposure and visibility for the content and thanks to the user interface and hashtags, you can find the right group of people to aim the content at,” says Siddarth, a native of Cherpulasseri in Palakkad.

“Sometimes, I do think of an idea which would look great in a ‘swipe’ format suitable for the social media website. It’s easier to deliver the punchline that way,” he adds.

Siddarth discovered his love for the form during school competitions but took his time to evolve his art.“I started making comics for fun in 2013; mostly poorly-drawn, lame strips, which I’d send to friends and they’d wish they rather got hit by a truck,” jokes the 27-year-old, continuing, “Now, I like working on comics that leave an impact; ones which make you question or at least make you do a self-evaluation. If at least one person gets the idea, and if it brings about a change in him, I’d say my purpose as an artist

is fulfilled.”