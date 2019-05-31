Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

People should take initiative to save water resources: Pinarayi Vijayan

If we protect water, we can progress by leaps and bounds in agriculture, stated Pinarayi

Published: 31st May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving to inaugurate ‘Jalasangamam’ organised by Haritha Keralam Mission at Tagore theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the public should realise the value of water and the initiative to protect and maintain water resources should start from them. He was speaking at the inaugural event of ‘Jalasangamam’ organised by Haritha Kerala Mission here on Thursday.“If we protect water, we can progress by leaps and bounds in agriculture. We are aiming to do so with the help of local self-government bodies. Even though the flood pulled us back a bit, we can get back on our feet and prosper,” he said.

Referring to his latest visit to the Netherlands and Switzerland, he spoke of the most modern means of waste management and also agriculture in brackish water. “These countries are using a disadvantage to their advantage and we will be able to do the same. I have seen the state of their rivers before and after they took the initiative to clean it up and it makes me confident that we can also achieve the same.

The state is also noticed on a national and global level for our work. It shows we are going in the right direction. We revived rivers and it helped during the flood, giving a pathway for the flood water. We are also undertaking initiatives to clean up the rivers with mass public participation which is a good sign,” he said. He also spoke about the special mention the ‘water shed’ project got from UN representatives during his visit.

“In Kerala, because we had a false start with Vilappilshala, people tend to believe that every waste management plant means stench that spreads for miles apart from dirt and diseases. However, I have witnessed waste management plants in the middle of the city in Switzerland with no smell and they are run smoothly. These are examples we can emulate,” he said. The event also had Ministers K Krishnankutty, A C Moideen, V S Sunilkumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran in attendance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Pinarayi Vijayan Haritha Kerala Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp