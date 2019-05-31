Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Spend a day at the scenic Kappil

Yearning for a break from the everyday grind? Head to Kappil, a tranquil getaway near Varkala, -perfect place to soothe your tired soul

DTPC tourist boat service at Kappil ferrying passengers

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Longing for a beach vacation? If you are looking for a break from the everyday grind and want to pamper your soul, Kappil beach will be an ideal pick for you. A 52-kilometre ride along the sea from Thampanoor via Kazhakkoottam, Chirayinkeezhu will take you to the tranquil Kappil. An alluring getaway destination that hasn't yet been inundated by vendors or shops, Kappil is only 7-kilometres away from Varkala.

If Varkala is already on your bucket list, a day at Kappil is an absolute must. The beach gives you a picturesque view of the confluence of the Arabian sea and the Edava Nadayara backwaters. The view, with the backwaters on one side, the sea on the other and the lush green coconut trees in the background is breathtaking. The bridge connecting Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram adds to the charm. The place is fast gaining popularity among young couples looking for a scenic location for their pre-wedding photoshoots.
The  Priyadarshini Boat Club being run by the District Tourism Promotion Council offers visitors a means to enjoy the scenic beauty with a bit of adventure. As the picturesque town is located away from the bustle of the main city, one can be sure of spending a serene and calm day with either family or friends.

The Priyadarshini Boat Club offers rides in safari and speed boats. You can avail a ride on these boats for a little over a thousand rupees. Along the boat journey, you will be greeted with tranquil views of coconut grooves, migratory birds, paddy fields, Kappil estuary, and Kappil Shiva temple.

If you are lucky enough, you may get to see, Chakara. A rare phenomenon on the shore in which a large number of fishes throng together during a particular season as result of mud bank formations. Chakara is observed along the coastal backwaters of Kerala and South America.

Nearest railway station
Varkala, about 7 km away
Nearest Bus Station
 Varkala Bus Station, 7 Km away
Nearby attractions
Varkala Aquarium
Sivagiri Mutt
Anjengo Fort
Varkala Tunnel
Golden Island
Varkala beach

Kappil beach

