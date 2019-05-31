World No Tobacco Day: Stub out that habit, buddy

Dr Sandeep B Pillai By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tobacco is regarded as the deadliest human invention, the killing power of which is far more than atomic bombs or any other man-made disasters. Every year, May 31 is observed as ‘World No Tobacco Day’. This day is apt to educate the general public regarding the deadly ill-effects of tobacco and re-affirm the necessity of absolute abstinence from any form of tobacco use.

Around 100 million lost their lives in the previous century due to tobacco use alone. Unfortunately, despite the realisation of its effects, many still continue to smoke or chew tobacco. The number of females and young adults using tobacco is on the rise, which is quite shocking. The numbers may be as high as 40 per cent of all males and 5 per cent of all females in many countries including India.

According to the content and nature of tobacco used, tobacco is consumed mainly in the form of smoking cigarettes, beedis or cigars. The other major way of tobacco consumption is in the form of smokeless tobacco – pan masala, snuff, gutka or tobacco toothpaste. Smoking of cigarettes results in a wide variety of chemical substances entering one’s body, of which nicotine and tar are the most dangerous. Nicotine results in addiction; while it is the tar content that causes cancer. There are at least 72 potentially cancer-causing substances in each puff that one takes in while smoking. Many of these can damage the DNA of our cells, leading to mutations that result in cancer.

Scientific evidence proves that smoking tobacco leads to 12 types of cancers ranging from lung cancer, oral cancer, laryngeal cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, urinary cancer and leukaemia. Smokeless tobacco-associated cancers are more or less confined to the immediate vicinity of the site of exposure. Pan and quid chewing typically result in cancer of the lip, lower jaw, and gums while gutka produces cancer of the inner cheek and lip. This is one of the commonest cancers affecting the population of the Indian subcontinent.

Surprisingly, tobacco use is associated with some major and minor health effects too. Nicotine leads to shrinking or blockage of many blood vessels, leading to decreased blood flow to the heart, brain, kidneys, and limbs. The resultant effects are often drastic and at times life-threatening. Stroke, heart attack, hypertension, sleeplessness and gangrene of limbs requiring amputation are the common effects of chronic smoking. Smoking also causes erectile dysfunction as infertility. Bad breath and loss of taste may be considered relatively minor consequences of smoking.

Abstinence to smoking has been promoted through increasing taxation on tobacco products, projection of warning signs when displaying tobacco products and smoking scenes in movies, propagating repulsive advertisements highlighting the gruesome after-effects of tobacco, banning tobacco use in the public places and community level health education programmes. Unfortunately, some are genetically prone to nicotine addiction. Psychological counselling, medications and nicotine tablets or chewing gums to tide over the immediate effects of smoking cessation may help many of them quit tobacco use. This is by educating about the ill effects of tobacco and explaining the positive consequences of abstinence. Children and young adults should be discouraged from the use of tobacco in any form. Observing ‘No Tobacco Day’ has a major role to play in generating widespread interest among students to help them refrain from tobacco use.

Dr Sandeep B Pillai is a consultant with the Department of Surgical Oncology at KIMS

Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

(The views expressed by the author are his own.)