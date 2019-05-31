This Environment Day, let's 'Beat Air Pollution'

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mayor himself is the green advocate this Environment day. On June 5, the day will begin with Mayor VK Prasanth pioneering a green move by adopting a sustainable mode of transport. He will set off to the corporation using the public transport system. After which he will commute about the city on a cycle thereby driving home the message of sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.

The civic body will be sending a green message across through a host of green movements. "The Mayor will be depending on public transportation to reach the office. On the day, for all other travelling purposes, he will be using a cycle. This is to inspire more and more people in the city to embrace a green, low carbon mode of transportation," says a corporation official.

This World Environment Day, in tune with the theme of 2019 which is 'Beat Air Pollution', the corporation has chartered a host of activities and programmes which will run from June 5 to 11. It will launch a no burn campaign where the stress will be on doing away with the habit of burning waste.

"Adhering to the theme of this year's world environment day, the no-burn campaign is being launched," said a corporation official. Seminars on raising awareness about the detrimental effects of burning waste will be given to the corporation workers. A mega cleaning drive is also on the cards where the corporation will mobilise an army to clean up the waste dump yards in the city. Apart from this, the week-long celebrations will see the civic body bring to the table a plethora of unique waste management techniques.

The week-long programme will see the civic body tying up with various other organisations such as the Suchitwa Mission, Green Army, Haritha Kerala Mission, Kudumbashree, along with environmentalists to put forth a green message. To bring together various composting methodologies available in the market, composting melas will be organised featuring bio-composter kiosks. The composting melas will be held at five strategic locations in the city and the kiosks will be set up at all the HI offices. "There are plenty of composting units available in the market. This time, up-market units will be featured, thereby offering a large selection for the customers. A live demo will also be made available at these centres," said a corporation official.

The focus is on offering a wide range of environment-friendly alternatives.'Kariyilapettis' are the new addition, wherein boxes will be placed at select regions to collect dry leaves. The dry leaves collection boxes will be set up at five locations and collected leaves will be sent to aerobic bin composting units in the city.

The inauguration of the Kariyilapetti will be held on June 6. Segregated collection hubs will also be set up. These will be set up at two locations which will also have a selfie point and gaming area. A counter selling environment-friendly articles will also be arranged.

Bio-composter bins will also be distributed. Each ward will be given 200 bio-composter bins which will then be given to the consumers in these wards. Along with this, a dry waste collection drive is also organised for a day where the local body will collect plastic and glass waste. The concluding day will see the inauguration of a host of programmes of the corporation such as the 'Smart Trivandrum App', walkie talkies for the health department, licensing of septage vehicles and such.

