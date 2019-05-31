WhatsApp number comes to aid of KSRTC passengers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has come out with a new WhatsApp number to help passengers. A more convenient form of making queries and filing complaints, most of the enquiries they receive are about services and timings, demand for new services and complaints about a trip, often after the trip. The WhatsApp number is 8129562972.

The social media cell has been functioning in KSRTC for a few years now. However, a few months ago, the people working behind this part-time were given training with the Cyber dome and later with the police social media cell. They now have full-time staff for the social media cell. The four staff who work here take turns. During day time, two people will be on duty while at night there will be one person manning the cell.

The current number was launched one fine Sunday as soon as the social media cell received the go ahead. They are now planning to find a fancy number for the same. Hoping to make the shift easier, the current number is only being given social media publicity.

“The shift will be easy. The ones who already use the number will be notified of the account change as WhatsApp has a provision for the same. Earlier, the work of the social media cell was done after our duty. Now, that has changed and we have more time to address the issues,” said Prasanth, a social media cell staff.

“We report directly to the MD and our reports during the past few weeks have helped formulate a better structure for Super Fast and Fast Passenger services. The inputs are very important as the demand of passengers is an important factor. During night time, the account is extremely helpful, especially for women passengers. Many send queries regarding service at night time very often,” said Prasanth.

Vlog

KSRTC is also planning a series of Vlogs to promote services to tourism destinations. “Our own staff will be involved in the making of the Vlogs. We will soon get a camera of our own. If the destination is Kovalam, we will show the places to visit en route and the services to take for the same. This way, we will try and familiarise people with our services,” said Prasanth. KSRTC has its own YouTube channel and a social media page with over 75,000 followers. They are hoping these new ventures would help KSRTC reach out to the public more.