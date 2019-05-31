When unsung heroes were honoured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The service providers in Kovalam and the members of the traditional artistic community were honoured for their services. The unsung heroes were felicitated at the second edition of ‘My Kovalam My Responsibility’, a programme organised by UDS group of hotels. The event which was organised in association with travel and tourism organisations of the state was hosted at Uday Samudra Beach Hotel, Kovalam.

The programme has been envisaged as one which is in continuation to the Responsible Tourism programme launched last year, according to the organisation. The event saw the participation of the hospitality service providers and traders from Kovalam. A talk was on how to be the best tourist-friendly destination was given at the event. The talk was delivered by Suresh John, corporate director, Somatheeram Heath Group.

The best service providers for 2018-19 in the tourism sector were honoured at the event. The category of service providers included auto and taxi drivers, beach housekeeper, lifeguard, and tourism police personnel. The traditional community such as the handloom, coir making, pottery units and those who have worked exclusively in various activities in the tourism sector were also honoured. “This programme has been launched in view of the importance of Kovalam in the tourism map and the need to accelerate activities to enhance the tourism sector in the destination,” the organisers said. The event also witnessed the launching of the 45th Vellayani Boat Race logo and its website. A travel book was also released on this occasion titled ‘Discover Trivandrum Beyond Beaches’ to promote village tourism and places of interest which are not much explored by the foreign and domestic tourists.

Meanwhile, the event also saw the NGOs like SISP (Sebastian Indian Social Projects), Kovalam and Kanthari International Institute, Vellayyani being honoured for their contribution to the development of local community and social initiatives. L Sumarajan Former, president, Vellayyani Boat Race, was given the lifetime achievement award for his contribution and dedication to the Vellayani Annual Boat Race. The event saw the participation of M Vincent MLA; Harbour Ward Councilor Nissa Beevi; Executive Member ATTOI Anish Kumar and V Sreekumara Menon; UDS Hotels CEO Raja Gopaal Iyer, UDS Group CMD Rajasekharan Nair, among other members of the tourism community.