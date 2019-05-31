Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

World No Tobacco Day to be observed today in Thiruvananthapuram

Vimukthi, an anti-narcotics programme launched by the Kerala Government is being implemented with the help of Students Police Cadets, Vimukthi anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

tobacco

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department, in association with the Motor Vehicles Department, is organising programmes across the state as part of the World No Tobacco Day on May 31. Labour and Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan will perform the state-level inauguration at the VJT Hall  on May 31 at 10 am. V S Sivakumar MLA will preside over the function. Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh will welcome the gathering. Mayor V K Prasanth will deliver the anti-tobacco message. The programme will also include the prize distribution for winners in the short film contest organised by the Vimukthi for college students. The official website of Vimukti and mobile app will be launched at the function. A painting contest on the anti-tobacco message and awareness class will also be held.  

Vimukthi, an anti-narcotics programme launched by the Kerala Government is being implemented with the help of Students Police Cadets, Vimukthi anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World No Tobacco Day Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp