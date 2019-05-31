World No Tobacco Day to be observed today in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department, in association with the Motor Vehicles Department, is organising programmes across the state as part of the World No Tobacco Day on May 31. Labour and Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan will perform the state-level inauguration at the VJT Hall on May 31 at 10 am. V S Sivakumar MLA will preside over the function. Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh will welcome the gathering. Mayor V K Prasanth will deliver the anti-tobacco message. The programme will also include the prize distribution for winners in the short film contest organised by the Vimukthi for college students. The official website of Vimukti and mobile app will be launched at the function. A painting contest on the anti-tobacco message and awareness class will also be held.

Vimukthi, an anti-narcotics programme launched by the Kerala Government is being implemented with the help of Students Police Cadets, Vimukthi anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges.