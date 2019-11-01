Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food delivery platform in soup for reduced quantity

A video surfaced online this week regarding a fraudulent activity in the quantity of food ordered from a city restaurant through online delivery platform Swiggy.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery agent is set to deliver food packets to his customers  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video surfaced online this week regarding a fraudulent activity in the quantity of food ordered from a city restaurant through online delivery platform Swiggy. The woman customer, in a Facebook video, went live saying a mussels dish she ordered lacked the quantity and was not worth the money. The video also showed the woman returning the food to ‘Pankayam’ restaurant. 

As the video went viral, several users came forward in support of the customer citing examples of being scammed by restaurants via food delivery services.Following comments and criticism against the restaurant, the owner of Pankayam, Jyothish V R, reacted on social media with the CCTV footage of the staff packing the mussels ordered, at the pantry. Though he refrained from blaming Swiggy, he said either the delivery boy would have taken a portion of the food or the woman was to blame.

This is not an isolated incident. T’Puram Express spoke with customers who regularly ordered food. “I often order hot chocolate. The restaurant I order from takes the expense of two hot chocolate drinks for one. But most of the time, I receive reduced quantity. They provide more quantity for the same amount if we go in person,” said Hari Krishnan S, a student from Karamana. 

“This usually happens when biriyani is ordered. Often, the quantity is lesser than expected,” said Akhil Radh from Nalanchira. Swiggy officials refused to comment on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp