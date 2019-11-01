Keep your lungs breath easy

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Lung cancer is one of the most common variants of the disease that affects both men and women alike. November is observed as lung cancer awareness month, and though advanced medical facilities and treatments have reduced death toll considerably, increased pollution levels continue to raise concern. Smoking is one of the major reasons for lung cancer.

“The most alarming fact is that lung cancer cases in women are steadily increasing. This used to be quite rare. Even women who don’t smoke are affected by the illness. Just last month, I had around five to six cases,” says Dr Boben Thomas, senior consultant medical oncologist at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam. He adds that women are affected by lung cancer mainly due to genetic mutations. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor gene (EGFR), ALK (Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase) and ROS are the major mutations found in men and women. Among this, around 50 per cent of women are said to get lung cancer due to EGFR mutation.

Lung cancer is classified into two types: small cell lung cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. The former occurs mainly from smoking. Non-small-cell lung cancer can happen due to smoking and mutation. The two types of non-small-cell lung cancer are adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. “If the patient gets lung cancer due to mutations, the treatment can be done by administering drugs. However, we need to determine the intensity of the disease. If cancer has only affected the lungs, surgery or alternative treatments can be taken,” says Boben.

However, according to reports, new treatment methods have surfaced, which could reduce the risks of lung cancer and aid those affected by it. Immunotherapy and Liquid biopsy are two such methods.

Immunotherapy

This mode of treatment is generally used in patients having Stage IV lung cancer. New studies have proved that it can be effective in the initial stages and Stage III. “As the name suggests, in immunotherapy, our body is set to fight the cancer cells. It won’t be able to identify cancer cells as normal cells get converted to them. So when we inject the medicine, we are letting the body know that particular cells are abnormal and they need to fight it out. The advantage is that this treatment method doesn’t have many side effects. Body’s immunity will be increased and a lung cancer patient can lead a healthy life for a longer period,” adds Boben.

Liquid biopsy

In most cases, cancer is detected by conducting a solid biopsy. A liquid biopsy helps detect the disease without actually doing a solid biopsy. “It is similar to a blood test and the blood sample is stored in a specialised tube. Then the DNAs of cancer cells can be detected and separated. By doing this, mutations can be identified. If detected, the treatment can be started immediately,” informs Boben.

Safe than sorry

The best way to prevent lung cancer is by avoiding active and passive smoking. “Smoking is the prime reason for lung cancer. So if you avoid it, the better your life will be. Though many lung cancer cases are detected, the consequences have been eased out by advanced treatments. So if detected and treated at the right time, one can lead a normal, healthy life,” concludes Boben.

Mutation factor

Women are affected by lung cancer mainly due to genetic mutations. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor gene, Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase and ROS are the major ones found in men and women