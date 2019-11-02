Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

12,484 students script story of Kerala’s survival

At 9.45 am, 12,484 children, who had attended a mock event on Thursday, set about exploring their talent through poems, essays, short stories and art on ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The students of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, taking part in the mega manuscript event ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. As many as  12, 484 students took part in the event  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Around 9.30am on Friday, Fr John C C, principal of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, asked his students to get ready for the mega manuscript event, ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. The students of Class V to XII were set to take part in the event that would create history and slot space in the High Range Book of World Records. 

At 9.45 am, 12,484 children, who had attended a mock event on Thursday, set about exploring their talent through poems, essays, short stories and art on ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. The first-of-its-kind event lasted an hour.“I feel proud to be a part of the event organised to educate us on the environmental crisis faced by the state.

We have lost several lives and have been severely affected by the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. Taking the floods as a learning platform to not hurt the environment further, we were allowed to write on the survival of Kerala during the floods,” says Anaswara S, a Class X student.  

The organisers of the event firmly believe in educating and encouraging children to protect the environment. “The current generation must be educated on the need of protecting the environment and safeguarding it for the upcoming generations. Our students’ efforts will let the world know about the fury of floods and how the God’s own country overcame it,” says Fr John. Trial, challenges and changes are inevitable and educating the generation to overcome them with a positive attitude are mandatory,” he adds.

Doing their bit
As many as 212 volumes of ‘Athijeevanathinde Keralam’ will be released on Children’s Day

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp