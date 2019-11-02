‘Feel Good Clinic’ inaugurated in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Swasthi Foundation, in association with Kerala Police, has initiated the ‘Feel Good Clinic’ to address mental and physical health issues. The initiative is to zero in on stress and devise new ways to reduce stress in our day-to-day life. The free clinic is set up at the Swasthi Foundation office at Nanthancode, under the guidance of psychiatrists Dr Mohan Roy, Dr Arun B Nair and Dr Thomas Mathew.

The announcement was made earlier by former DGP and Swasthi Foundation chairman Jacob Punnoose in the presence of the State Police Chief Loknath Behera during the World Mental Health Day celebrations at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, on October 10.The clinics will be held every second Saturday and fourth Sunday.

Appointments can be made over the phone or through the registration form attached to the Facebook Page ‘Feel Good Clinic’. The clinic also will be conducting a stress relief gathering with zumba, yoga, dance and music at the entrance of Kanakakkunnu Palace on the third Sunday of every month in an event titled ‘A jolly good time’.