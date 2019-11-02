Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt to form committee to tide over slowdown

Until September, the total tax collection stands at C20,659.12 crore; the near flat growth is attributed to huge dip in liquor, fuel revenue

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While economic slowdown has started hurting the state’s tax and non-tax revenues, the state government has decided to form a steering committee headed by chief secretary Tom Jose to minimise losses. The committee members will include Additional Chief Secretary Finance Manoj Joshi, secretaries of various revenue-earning departments like the Taxes, Excise, Motor Vehicles and Revenue. Sanjeev Kaushik, Finance Principal Secretary (Resources), will be the convenor. 

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told TNIE that the recession has affected the state’s economy and all types of taxes were showing negative growth. “Tax collections are low because of recession. The fuel tax, MVD tax, stamp duty... all show negative growth. The excise revenue too is low. The committee is to devise ways to improve the collections and plug leakage,” he said.

“The committee will review the collections weekly or once in a fortnight. The trends would be analysed and remedies would be taken. Another mandate is the recovery of outstanding tax arrears,” he added.   Until September this fiscal, the total tax collection stood at Rs 20,659.12 crore as against Rs 20,344.14 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. The near-flat growth rate is attributed to the huge dip in the tax revenue from liquor and fuel sales. The collection from liquor and fuel sales between April and September this financial year was Rs 7,834.75 crore as against the previous fiscal’s Rs 8,395.64 crore. 

TNIE had earlier reported that revenue from stamp duty was affected as property registrations in the state fell to a new low in September this year. The number of real estate deals in September was at 59,563 - the lowest this year. The number of registrations in September 2018 was 71,246.  

TAX REVENUEApril-September, 2019-20:
Rs 20,659.12 crore
April-September, 2018-19: Rs 20,344.14 crore

PROPERTY DEALS
The state mobilised J83 crore as flood cess in August, the first month of the new cess. According to the Finance Minister, the collection was on expected lines, but quite insufficient to meet the rebuilding requirements considering the economic slowdown.

The number of real estate deals in September was 59,563, the lowest this year. The number of registrations in September 2018 was 71,246

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic slowdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp