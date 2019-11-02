Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station going green

After bio-toilets and track electrification, it is switching to solar energy; installation of rooftop panels has already started

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panels installed on the rooftop of the platforms at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Southern Railway going green, the authorities are taking steps to promote renewable energy and a better environment. From the installation of bio-toilets to the electrification of railway tracks, the Railways is making great strides to make the network more environment-friendly. As part of the green initiative and to save electricity costs, Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station has started installing rooftop solar panels with a capacity of 250 kilowatt.

The authorities have started to replace the asbestos sheets with galvalume roofing tiles to set up solar panels. “About 50 per cent of the solar panels have already been installed and the rest will soon be completed. Initially, we thought of using wind energy but more land is needed. So, we chose solar panels,” said Ajay Kaushik, station director. 

As an alternative to single-use plastic, railway authorities and  vendors at the Central station have introduced alternatives such as paper cups, steel plates and metal tumblers to be used while serving food to passengers. As a trial, the railway authorities have identified five to six stalls at the station where metal tumblers are used for serving tea. “On average, 100 to 120 tumblers are being used in each stall everyday. The feedback is good and there has been a 40 to 50 per cent reduction in plastic waste,” said Kaushik. 

Although the IRCTC has replaced plastic cups with paper and steel cups, other alternatives to serve food are welcome. The authorities have considered using bagasse containers made from sugarcane fibres to serve eatables, but they are yet to sort out the cost factor. Also, the shelf life of bagasse is less and it needs to be used within a week as, when exposed to moisture for long, mold is formed. 

“We support the decision of the railway authorities and are presently using metal tumblers to serve tea. We have stopped using plastic sheets to cover food,” said Remani, a vendor. “ After the ban on single-use plastics, we had started using paper cups to serve tea and now we are using metal tumblers,” said Shyam Kumar, another vendor.

For a better future
● About 50 per cent of the solar panels have already been installed and the rest will soon be completed
● Railway authorities and  vendors at the Central station have introduced alternatives such as paper cups, steel plates and metal tumblers
● On average, 100 to 120 tumblers are being used in each stall everyday. There has been a 40 to 50 per cent reduction in plastic waste

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp