Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hepatology Dept to come up in MCH

The department is keen to reopen the same. For the same, it also asked the Directorate of Medical Education to submit a detailed report.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first Department of Hepatology, a branch of medicine concerned with the study, prevention, diagnosis and management of diseases that affect the liver, in the government sector will come up at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram.At present, Hepatology comes under the Gastroenterology Department. According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the establishment of the unit will help MCH to restart liver transplant procedure, which was suspended since 2016 after a patient who had undergone a transplant succumbed to infection.

“The Hepatology Department will come up at a time when liver diseases are showing a spike in the state. The state cabinet, while giving its approval for the same, also sanctioned the posts of a professor and assistant professor. In the long run, the department will also have a DM in Hepatology,” said Shailaja. At the same time, MCH authorities said the new department was the first step towards restarting the liver transplant unit. “In the government sector, it is only at MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, that a liver transplant unit is available. But the unit had to wind up operation after the very first patient succumbed to infection,” said an officer.

“The department is keen to reopen the same. For the same, it also asked the Directorate of Medical Education to submit a detailed report. But the reopening will come only after the full-fledged functioning of the new Emergency Medicine Department and the two ICUs to be set up there,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, the complexity involved with liver transplantation and the high chances for infectious complications of morbidity and mortality after transplantation are said to be the reasons that led to the Health Department back pedalling from reopening the centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp