DYFI-RSS clash leaves eight cops, others injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull, political violence once again gripped the capital city as violent clashes erupted between DYFI and RSS workers at Manikandeswaram that falls under Vattiyoorkavu police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The clashes erupted after the RSS workers allegedly removed the flag hoisted by DYFI workers at Manikandeswaram to mark their outfit’s foundation day. After alerting the police over phone, the DYFI workers were heading towards the station when the violence occurred. DYFI state committee alleged that the RSS activists attacked their workers without any provocation. Several DYFI workers, including DYFI district president V Vineeth and state committee member Prathin Saj Krishna sustained injuries, the DYFI state committee said in a release. BJP district president S Suresh said the DYFI workers with the help of police had attacked the RSS activists. Four RSS workers sustained injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment, he said.

Vattiyoorkavu police said several members of both the outfits and eight policemen were injured in the clash. Two cops from Vattiyoorkavu station, one from Peroorkada station and five others from Armed Reserve Camp were the injured.

The police have booked about 50 people, who could be identified, from both the organisations for stoking violence. They have been charged under IPC section 332 for injuring policemen on duty. Other charges will be levelled against the offenders once they are arrested.

Police sources said the violence started on a silly issue and could have well been avoided had the senior leaders intervened on time.