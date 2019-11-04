Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam Pallikoodam releases book on history of statues in Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 04th November 2019 03:13 AM

Minister for Culture A K Balan gets a whiff of spices during the Kerala Piravi celebrations, organised by Malayalam Pallikoodam at Model LP School, Thycaud, on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a day of excitement for the students of Malayalam Pallikoodam as a book written by them on the history of 44 statues in the capital district was released on Sunday. The book ‘Prathimakal Parayunna Charitram’ was released by Minister for Culture A K Balan at Thycaud Model LP School as part of the ‘Kerala Piravi’ celebrations.                                   

“Malayalam should not be taught as a second language but must be given prime importance in the curriculum. It is through expanding the territory of language that the British conquered our nation. Learning the mother tongue is mandatory as it unites people,” said Balan. The minister also promised assistance from the government for expanding activities of Malayalam Pallikoodam across the state.

The book includes details of the statue, its location, date of installation, a brief history and biography of the person. The book was brought out by students from the ‘Sahityakalari’ section of the school. The initiative took almost one-and-a-half years to become a reality.
To gather information for the book, the children were given an introductory class on statues in the district.

Later, they were assigned statues to write about. The children visited the locations of various statues to acquire maximum knowledge. They also referred libraries and websites. The teachers at Malayalam Pallikoodam helped students edit the book to make it error-free before publishing.

Spices exhibition
Spices of the state least known to children were on display at the school. Parents were also encouraged to help children identify the spices. Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair, who presided over the function, said spices depict the history and speciality of the state. The opportunity helps students know more about the history of Kerala. He congratulated the organisers of Pallikoodam for their initiative in bringing out a book on statues of the capital district. Malayalam Pallikoodam principal Vattaparambil Peethambaran, KUWJ district president Suresh Vellimangalam and Achuthsankar S Nair, HoD of Computational Biology, were among those present.

