Sub-district school fest to commence tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The four-day Thiruvananthapuram South Sub-District School Fest will commence on Tuesday. Spread over eight venues, the event expects a footfall of around 5,000 students and 1,000 teachers from 100 schools under city limits. The event will be inaugurated by Deputy Speaker V Sasi at a function organised at Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill, on Monday at 3pm. The inaugural session will be presided by V S Sivakumar, MLA.

“Eight venues have been set up in GHSS Cotton Hill (main venue), Government LP School, Government Pre-Primary TTI and Shishu Vihar UP School. On the first day, literary competitions will be conducted at Cotton Hill GHSS. As many as 15 rooms have been arranged for the same,” said an organiser. Literary competitions will be followed by on-stage programmes from 4pm.