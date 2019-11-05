PWD suspends two clerks over anomalies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Public Works Department (PWD) suspended two officials in the Ernakulam division office on Monday, after an inspection conducted by the finance wing found irregularities in the divisional office during the period 2013-16.

According to the PWD minister’s office, two clerks Jayakumar V and Prasad Pai are the suspended officials. Early on, yet another officer-divisional accountant Deepa -- was also placed under suspension in connection with this case.

Previous investigations had revealed that the trio had made fake bill IDs, that helped certain contractors get huge sums overlooking their seniority. There were reports of similar instances of irregularities in other offices of the state as well, and the department will take strict action against the offenders, informed the minister’s office.