Thiruvananthapuram zoo to bring in new guests

The authorities are hoping that the two king cobras, a male and a female, will become a big source of attraction at the zoo.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Main entrance of the zoo in Thiruvananthapuram B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities plan to introduce two king cobras, four Whitaker’s sand boas and two pairs of barking deer in the next two months. They will be brought in from the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru. In return, the zoo will give a brown rhea, white rhea, swamp deer (Barasingha), an oriental darter--an endangered migratory bird to the park.

The authorities are hoping that the two king cobras, a male and a female, will become a big source of attraction at the zoo.The king cobra, which can live up to a maximum of 18 years, is the only snake in the world which makes a nest to incubate its eggs. Presently, the zoo has only one king cobra.

Two pairs of barking deer are the other species that will be brought in. The Whitaker’s sand boa, a species of snake, is  a first for the zoo.Earlier, a pair of ostriches and painted storks were brought in from the Vandalur zoo in Tamil Nadu. The painted storks are currently kept at the aquatic enclosure in the zoo.

Further, a proposal to bring a sloth bear from the Hyderabad zoo by March 2020 is  being suggested by the authorities as the current sloth is rather old. Plans to bring in a few species from Africa are also in the early stages. Zebras, jaguars, giraffes and white lions are a few animals that will be acquired by the zoo. “Sixty per cent of the cage work is completed. We are trying to bring the animals within this financial year,” said S Abu, zoo director.    

Although the zoo director expressed his general concern over the increase of deer population in zoos, he said that adequate birth control measures are being taken to reduce the population inside the zoo.
“We separate the sexes and sterilise them,’’ said Abu.He further claimed that animals were brought in accordance with the norms of the Central Zoo Authority. “Else we wouldn’t be able to exchange animals,” he said.

