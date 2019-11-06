Capital to get one more milk ATM in Chirayinkeezhu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an ATM dispensing milk made available by Milco, a dairy cooperative based in Attingal, garnered good response, another milk ATM in Chirayinkeezhu will be opened soon. The facility helps customers to draw milk using prepaid ATM cards or by depositing money in it. However, customers are required to carry vessels.

Dairy Development Minister K

Raju inaugurating the milk ATM

launched by Milco  Express

“This is the first time that an ATM dispensing raw milk has been set up. The idea is to tackle plastic waste produced through milk packets and bottles. Through these milk ATMs, the customers can purchase milk at any time and only organically-produced milk is supplied through the ATM.

Another milk ATM at Chirayinkeezhu as well as mobile units are also on the cards,” said Panchamam Suresh, president, Milco. Milk from Milco’s farm is being supplied. Milk is available from Rs 10 onward and people who have purchased ATM cards worth Rs 1,500 will get one litre of Milco’s ice-cream free.

“We aim to provide customers with pure milk without adding any preservatives or additives. When the ATM needs more milk than our dairy can supply, we source the extra milk from farmers who are engaged in dairy production under Milco,” said Suresh. “As fresh milk is also taken directly from the farmers, the profit from the ATM would go to them and they will benefit,” he said.

The milk ATM has been brought from Gujarat at Rs 4 lakh. The machine has a capacity of 500 litres and is refilled by the Milco staff as and when required.“Although some customers are finding it difficult to use the machine, most have started using it regularly,” said Ajith Kumar, marketing manager, Milco. To ensure hygiene, the machine is cleaned and maintained by the staff.