Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital to get one more milk ATM in Chirayinkeezhu

Milk is available from Rs 10 onward and people who have purchased ATM cards worth Rs 1,500 will get one litre of Milco’s ice-cream free. 

Published: 06th November 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After an ATM dispensing milk made available by Milco, a dairy cooperative based in Attingal, garnered good response, another milk ATM in Chirayinkeezhu will be opened soon. The facility helps customers to draw milk using prepaid ATM cards or by depositing money in it. However, customers are required to carry vessels. 

Dairy Development Minister K
Raju inaugurating the milk ATM
launched by Milco  Express

“This is the first time that an ATM dispensing raw milk has been set up. The idea is to tackle plastic waste produced through milk packets and bottles. Through these milk ATMs, the customers can purchase milk at any time and only organically-produced milk is supplied through the ATM.

Another milk ATM at Chirayinkeezhu as well as mobile units are also on the cards,” said Panchamam Suresh, president, Milco. Milk from Milco’s farm is being supplied. Milk is available from Rs 10 onward and people who have purchased ATM cards worth Rs 1,500 will get one litre of Milco’s ice-cream free. 

“We aim to provide customers with pure milk without adding any preservatives or additives. When the ATM needs more milk than our dairy can supply, we source the extra milk from farmers who are engaged in dairy production under Milco,” said Suresh. “As fresh milk is also taken directly from the farmers, the profit from the ATM would go to them and they will benefit,” he said. 

The milk ATM has been brought from Gujarat at Rs 4 lakh. The machine has a capacity of 500 litres and is refilled by the Milco staff as and when required.“Although some customers are finding it difficult to use the machine, most have started using it regularly,” said Ajith Kumar, marketing manager, Milco.  To ensure hygiene, the machine is cleaned and maintained by the staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp