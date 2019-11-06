Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC services cut down by half due to staff stir

The 24-hr token strike was called for timely payment of salary, pay revision and DA

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE 24-hour token strike called by the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) hit KSRTC services across the state on Monday. 
The KSRTC was forced to cancel as many as 2,145 schedules -- almost half of the actual number of schedules operated by the corporation. The strike inconvenienced hundreds of passengers, especially those dependent on ordinary services. TDF members also blocked operation at various depots. 

In Kaniyapuram, a driver was pelted with eggs for operating the bus. In at least 15 depots, not a single bus was pressed into service. The situation was worse in the southern region, where people were forced to take unauthorised parallel services to reach their destinations.
“Despite KSRTC management’s attempt at intimidation with dies non, the strike was successful. The mass participation reflects the frustration the employees have for this government,” said Thampanoor Ravi, TDF president. 

The stir was called demanding timely payment of salary, pay revision and the dearness allowance pending in six installments.
Meanwhile, MLA VS Sivakumar, general secretary of TDF, accused the government of having done nothing for the betterment of KSRTC and its employees in the last three years. He alleged that the Finance ministry had diverted a portion of ticket collection meant for salary disbursement. “There is every indication that the government will further delay the salary for October,” he said. 
Transport Minister A K Saseendran said that a meeting with the trade unions would be called next week to discuss the situation. 

According to him, KSRTC’s average collection had dropped from `6.3 crore to `5.5 crore, in the wake of the withdrawal of 2,700 temporary  drivers.
 

