Special treatment protocol for haemophilia patients on anvil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special treatment protocol will be prepared for haemophilia patients in the state, said Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday. Answering a submission from Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala at the Assembly, the minister said that the protocol will ensure free-of-cost treatment and medicine for such patients.

She stated that a total of 1,058 patients has registered under the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF), and so far, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation had distributed anti-haemophilic factor (AHF) vials worth `107 crore. AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who do not have sufficient AHF—a protein produced naturally in the body that helps in blood clotting.

“Under KBF, haemophilia patients were provided assistance to buy AHF vials. The government also launched the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) by merging all the existing insurance schemes including KBF. But haemophilia patients will continue to get KBF aid until March 2020. For those not registered, the Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK) is providing assistance,” said Shailaja.

Earlier while presenting the submission, Ramesh had said that the government should chalk out a plan to ensure the continuation of treatment for haemophilia patients in the state. According to him, the patients fear that the free-of-cost treatment and medicine will be made available only till March 31, 2020.