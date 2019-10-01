Bommakkolu keeps traders in district busy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wider acceptance of ‘Bommakkolu’, a display of dolls and figurines during Navaratri festivals, is keeping the traders in the district busy. “Earlier, only Tamil brahmins and a few temples used to keep the figurines. Now, many temples and households across the district come to purchase figurines,” said Sundar of Vinayaka traders, a prime supplier of figurines in the city.

These figurines are moulded on Hindu deities and also come in sets like ‘Sreerama Pattabhishekham’, ‘Shivakudumbam’, various other avatars. The rate starts from Rs 50 and goes up to Rs 4,500. “These figurines are kept for pooja during these nine days and then people lock them away safely for the next Navaratri,” said Sundar.