Burning of waste goes on as Corporation remains mere spectator

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s best efforts to curb air pollution, burning of waste has become a menace for the people in the capital city. Waste being burned at Thampanoor, Manacaud, Sasthamangalam and Kowdiar is a common sight. According to civic body, if a person is caught in the act, the fine varies from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000. Yet, this does not stop many residents as well as corporation workers from burning the wastes.

In fact, this reporter witnessed an incident near Karamana, where a woman wearing an overcoat (usually worn by corporation worker) was burning wastes at an empty plot. Even though the ward councillor witnessed the incident, he refused to intervene. This is not an isolated incident, say local residents. Most of the time, city corporation officials themselves foil the civic body’s efforts at a cleaner environment, they say.

“A no-waste burn policy was widely promoted in our environment awareness programmes held recently. We urge people to come forward and report such incidents. Our squad is very active and is keeping a tab on such incidents,” said corporation health officer. According to him, although the issue was discussed in a Pollution Control Board meeting, the complainants failed to mention the area in which waste was burned, posing major limitations in taking action.