Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chalai Heritage Street project stuck

Delay has also affected business of traders in the area; first phase, which began in November last year, is lagging as PWD has not yet approved renovation of the road 

Published: 01st October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The front view of Chalai market from East Fort side, which is yet to get a makeover as part of Chalai Heritage Street project | Vincent Pulickal

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tourism Department’s much-touted ‘Chalai Heritage Street’ project, modelled on the SM Street of Kozhikode, is languishing while awaiting PWD approval. The first phase of the work that began in November last year and expected to be completed within six months is lagging, as the PWD has not yet approved the renovation of the road. The delay has also affected the business of the traders in the area. 

“The main works are yet to begin as we are waiting for PWD approval. We are hopeful that they will give approval very soon and we can begin the work,” Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said. The first phase includes renovating the vegetable market, building a walkway and amenity centre, and installation of two traditional gates at East Fort and Killippalam. According to Tourism Department officials, only the vegetable market has been completed so far. 

Meanwhile, PWD sources said that they were yet to see the project files. “The file related to the project never came to my office. However, I will look into it as soon it does and take further action,” said a senior PWD officer. The traders said that they were at the receiving end as the stalled work had affected their trade. “We were told that the renovation work for the existing markets would be completed by April. But the work is moving at a snail’s pace and it has affected the business too.

We urge the authorities to complete the works at the earliest so that we can get into our business ways,” said Thajudeen, a trader. The Chalai Heritage Street project was mooted to do away with the disorganised characteristic of the street and develop a heritage street from East Fort to Killippalam junction. For the project, Centre’s Smart City programme had sanctioned `16 crore, while the Tourism Department gave `10 crore. So far, `5 crore has been spent for renovating the vegetable market alone, said sources. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp