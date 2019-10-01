Chalai Heritage Street project stuck

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tourism Department’s much-touted ‘Chalai Heritage Street’ project, modelled on the SM Street of Kozhikode, is languishing while awaiting PWD approval. The first phase of the work that began in November last year and expected to be completed within six months is lagging, as the PWD has not yet approved the renovation of the road. The delay has also affected the business of the traders in the area.

“The main works are yet to begin as we are waiting for PWD approval. We are hopeful that they will give approval very soon and we can begin the work,” Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said. The first phase includes renovating the vegetable market, building a walkway and amenity centre, and installation of two traditional gates at East Fort and Killippalam. According to Tourism Department officials, only the vegetable market has been completed so far.

Meanwhile, PWD sources said that they were yet to see the project files. “The file related to the project never came to my office. However, I will look into it as soon it does and take further action,” said a senior PWD officer. The traders said that they were at the receiving end as the stalled work had affected their trade. “We were told that the renovation work for the existing markets would be completed by April. But the work is moving at a snail’s pace and it has affected the business too.

We urge the authorities to complete the works at the earliest so that we can get into our business ways,” said Thajudeen, a trader. The Chalai Heritage Street project was mooted to do away with the disorganised characteristic of the street and develop a heritage street from East Fort to Killippalam junction. For the project, Centre’s Smart City programme had sanctioned `16 crore, while the Tourism Department gave `10 crore. So far, `5 crore has been spent for renovating the vegetable market alone, said sources.