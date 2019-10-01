Differently-abled kids eye record with magic show

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of seven differently-abled children are set to enter the India Book of Records by staging a continuous one-hour- long magic performance at Magic Planet here on Tuesday.

The children - Vishnu, Rahul P R, Rahul R, Shilpa, Sharanya, Satheesh and Sreelekshmi - are brand ambassadors of Anuyatra project of the Kerala State Social Security Mission.

The children, who suffer from disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy and Down Syndrome, are currently polishing their magic skills at Magic Planet’s M Power Centre which is a permanent venue of differently-abled magicians. It is to be noted that some of the magical performances are tough to perform even for normally people as they require precision and speed.

India Book of Records adjudicator Pradeep Bharadwaj and his team will attend the performance. Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja, KSSM executive director Mohammad Asheel, Magic Academy executive director Gopinath Muthukad and director Chandrasenan will be present.