Kochuveli-Bengaluru Express extended to Mysuru 

Travelling to Mysuru has become easy with the Railways starting direct rail connectivity to the city.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travelling to Mysuru has become easy with the Railways starting direct rail connectivity to the city. The Kochuveli-Bengaluru-Mysuru Express (an extension of Kochuveli-Bengaluru Express) was flagged off by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at  Mysuru Junction Railway Station on Sunday. The daily express that departs at 4.45pm from Kochuveli will reach Mysuru Junction the next day at 11.20am. 

According to the railway authorities, the Kochuveli-Mysuru Express is the first train from Thiruvananthapuram to the city, the other being a  passenger train from Palakkad railway station.
Previously, passengers to Mysuru had to wait for another one or two hours at Bengaluru station to catch the next train to Mysuru. “People who have booked their tickets earlier till Bengaluru can now extend their journey to Mysuru by booking a separate ticket from Bengalure to Mysuru”, said Balamurali M, divisional commercial manager, Thiruvananthapuram division.

However, it seems not many are aware of the extension of the service. On Monday, only one passenger had booked a ticket to Mysuru, on the train’s second trip from Kochuveli.   According to railway authorities, feasibility was one factor that influenced the decision to extend the train.  

“There was a long-pending demand for a train till Mysuru. But, a direct service without touching Bengaluru is not feasible due to economic reasons. But, there is a huge crowd from Bengaluru to Mysuru,” said a railway official. At present, there are no changes in the timing of the train. But, the train had three more stops at Mandya, Ramanagaram and Kengeri in Karnataka.

