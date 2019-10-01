KV National Children’s Science Congress begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 27th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) of Kendriya Vidyalaya Ernakulam region began at KV AFS Akkulam in the capital on Monday. The programme was inaugurated by C Karunakaran, deputy commissioner, KVS Regional Office, Ernakulam. The event provides the children with a unique opportunity to recognise their scientific temperament and use their knowledge to find out solutions to the problems in their locality.

Children from 40 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Ernakulam region are attending the programme with their highly innovative projects on the topic ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation’. Experts in the field of science and technology are evaluating the projects and the best two candidates will get the opportunity to participate at the national level.