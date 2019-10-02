Brace for career transition: Thumarukudy

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Career transition, the effect of artificial intelligence on employment opportunities and career counselling practices were some of the issues highlighted by Muralee Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Environment Programme during a seminar titled ‘Worklife in the 21st century’, at University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau in the city on Tuesday.

Based on his readings from the ‘Future of Employment’, a book published by Oxford Martin School, Muralee predicted that 47 per cent of the existing jobs would cease to exist by 2030. According to him the emergence of driverless vehicles would result in driving as a profession ceasing to exist. “Aircraft, trains and ships will drive by themselves in the future,’’ he said.

Further, he spoke that jobs requiring emotional intelligence such as nursing would be more stable as compared to that of a doctor. “In India there is a high demand for radiologists, but in the US, radiology is considered as a waste of time as the procedure can be done more accurately using computers,’’ he said.



Career transition is another thing aspect people had to be prepared about. “Jobs will become unstable and students might have to change their career after 10 years. Career transition is a reality and society will have to adapt to the changes,” he said. The seminar also dealt with inadequacies in the education system of Kerala. Training students in particular skills at a younger age was one solution suggested by the renowned disaster expert.