Feed elephants as part of world wildlife week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fancy sponsoring food for elephants? As part of World Wildlife Week, Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, Kottur is organising a host of programmes on Friday. The oneday celebratory occasion will offer a chance for the public to sponsor fruits for the gentle giants. The feeding ceremony of the 16 elephants in the centre will begin at 9.30am. The entry to the centre will be free for public. Students from the government- run blind school will visit the centre as special guests for the day. A trivia quiz competition on elephants for the high school students will be held from 11 am. Contact 0472- 2850827 for details.