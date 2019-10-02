Grace mark row: Govt may revise existing norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court’s direction to stop awarding grace marks to Class X and XII students for their extracurricular achievements, a state government expert committee is likely to revise the existing norms in awarding grace marks. The state government supports grace mark system.

The K V Mohan Kumar led six-member expert committee, in its second sitting here on Tuesday, suggested to revise the norms by resolving the disparity in awarding marks to students who participate in sports and academic events. Meanwhile, the committee has sought a report from the General Education Department pertaining to the grace mark awarding system before taking a final call at the next sitting on October 15. The committee will give its recommendations to the government to help defend its stand on retaining grace marks.

“We have discussed the matter in detail. However, a final decision will be taken only in the final sitting, as we have sought some clarifications from the government,” said K V Mohan Kumar, committee chairman. Sources said that the members from various fields of sports and arts have recommended retaining the grace mark system. Sports council president Mercy Kuttan demanded to retain grace marks for students who participate in sports events. Meanwhile, academicians want students, who participate in science and mathematics exhibitions and present papers, to be given priority. As per existing norms, a sports topper gets 25 grace marks, while a student who wins a presentation in mathematics gets 30 marks. The committee is focussed on resolving this disparity, sources close to the committee told TNIE.