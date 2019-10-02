Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Grace mark row: Govt may revise existing norms

Sports and arts representatives advocate retaining grace mark system

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court’s direction to stop awarding grace marks to Class X and XII students for their extracurricular achievements, a state government expert committee is likely to revise the existing norms in awarding grace marks. The state government supports grace mark system.  

The K V Mohan Kumar led six-member expert committee, in its second sitting here on Tuesday, suggested to revise the norms by resolving the disparity in awarding marks to students who participate in sports and academic events. Meanwhile, the committee has sought a report from the General Education Department pertaining to the grace mark awarding system before taking a final call at the next sitting on October 15. The committee will give its recommendations to the government to help defend its stand on retaining grace marks.

“We have discussed the matter in detail. However, a final decision will be taken only in the final sitting, as we have sought some clarifications from the government,” said K V Mohan Kumar, committee chairman. Sources said that the members from various fields of sports and arts have recommended retaining the grace mark system. Sports council president Mercy Kuttan demanded to retain grace marks for students who participate in sports events. Meanwhile, academicians want students, who participate in science and mathematics exhibitions and present papers, to be given priority. As per existing norms, a sports topper gets 25 grace marks, while a student who wins a presentation in mathematics gets 30 marks. The committee is focussed on resolving this disparity, sources close to the committee told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp