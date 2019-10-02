People’s forum wants HC order implemented

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Peroorkada people’s forum protested demanding the implementation of the High Court order to provide land and housing for the 29 families displaced during the Peroorkada- Vazhayila road widening. CMP general secretary C P John inaugurated the protest on Tuesday.

“This is blatant favouritism shown to the wealthy people and disregard of the High Court order. We will fight for the people and a decision on future protests will be taken at the party meeting on October 6. We are thinking of going on indefinite strike till these people get justice,” said C P John.

The 29 families had fought a long battle for getting the land promised to them, when they were evacuated. They secured a HC order last April that asked the administration to provide the displaced with land within six months. The period ends in October first week. “We are planning on building them houses on the plot in Karakulam, and bring road connectivity there,” said a corporation representative.