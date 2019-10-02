Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Range of programmes to mark Gandhi Jayanti

The National Service Scheme will observe Gandhi Jayanthi at the MNLP School, Vellayani at 9am. The programme will be inaugurated by Education Minister C Raveendranath.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE state-level inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary will take place at Gandhi Park in East Fort here on Wednesday.The week-long observance will be inaugurated by Cooperative and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at 7.30am. The function, which will commence with the recitation of the national song at 7am, will be presided over by V S Sivakumar, MLA. An awareness programme against the use of plastic and a training programme on segregation of waste will be held at the Chala Market from 9.30am.

Also watch: Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant

On Friday, a seminar on ‘Secularism - Myth and Reality’ will be held at the Government Women’s College. It will be inaugurated by Museum and Archeology Minister Kadanapally Ramachandran.
The week-long observance organised jointly by various departments, Gandhian organisations and others will be coordinated by the Public Relations Department.

The National Service Scheme will observe Gandhi Jayanthi at the MNLP School, Vellayani at 9am. The programme will be inaugurated by Education Minister C Raveendranath. Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) will observe the day with a watercolour and drawing competition for high school students at SMV Government HSS, here. The theme of the competition is ‘solar power for a bright future’. The programme will be inaugurated by Electricity Minister M M Mani at 10.30am. The programme will be attended by ANERT Director Amit Meena, Power Secretary B Ashok, ANERT General Manager P Chandrasekharan and others. Top three winners will be presented with cash awards of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati

The Agriculture Department will observe the day by conducting an adalat, said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. The adalat will be conducted in two phases- first at secretariat and then at Agriculture Directorate. From 10.30am to 1pm physical files will be considered. E-files will be considered from 2.15pm to 5pm. The minister said the target is to clear 80 per cent of pending files by the end of the month and to shift the department towards e-governance by March 31, 2020.

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing will release a visual representation of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans in sign language at Gandhi Park. The Social Justice Department will conduct a week-long exhibition of supportive aids for the differently-abled in Thrissur. The event will start on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday, which is observed as World Cerebral Palsy Day.The programme is organised jointly by the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Kerala Social Security Mission. The exhibition will be attended by around 20 institutions and startups.

Exhibition
The Social Justice Department will conduct a week-long exhibition of supportive aids for the differently-abled in Thrissur. The event will start on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp