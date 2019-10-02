Range of programmes to mark Gandhi Jayanti

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE state-level inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary will take place at Gandhi Park in East Fort here on Wednesday.The week-long observance will be inaugurated by Cooperative and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at 7.30am. The function, which will commence with the recitation of the national song at 7am, will be presided over by V S Sivakumar, MLA. An awareness programme against the use of plastic and a training programme on segregation of waste will be held at the Chala Market from 9.30am.



On Friday, a seminar on ‘Secularism - Myth and Reality’ will be held at the Government Women’s College. It will be inaugurated by Museum and Archeology Minister Kadanapally Ramachandran.

The week-long observance organised jointly by various departments, Gandhian organisations and others will be coordinated by the Public Relations Department.

The National Service Scheme will observe Gandhi Jayanthi at the MNLP School, Vellayani at 9am. The programme will be inaugurated by Education Minister C Raveendranath. Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) will observe the day with a watercolour and drawing competition for high school students at SMV Government HSS, here. The theme of the competition is ‘solar power for a bright future’. The programme will be inaugurated by Electricity Minister M M Mani at 10.30am. The programme will be attended by ANERT Director Amit Meena, Power Secretary B Ashok, ANERT General Manager P Chandrasekharan and others. Top three winners will be presented with cash awards of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.



The Agriculture Department will observe the day by conducting an adalat, said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. The adalat will be conducted in two phases- first at secretariat and then at Agriculture Directorate. From 10.30am to 1pm physical files will be considered. E-files will be considered from 2.15pm to 5pm. The minister said the target is to clear 80 per cent of pending files by the end of the month and to shift the department towards e-governance by March 31, 2020.

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing will release a visual representation of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans in sign language at Gandhi Park. The Social Justice Department will conduct a week-long exhibition of supportive aids for the differently-abled in Thrissur. The event will start on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday, which is observed as World Cerebral Palsy Day.The programme is organised jointly by the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Kerala Social Security Mission. The exhibition will be attended by around 20 institutions and startups.

