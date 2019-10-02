Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Street vendors await kiosks

Despite the setting up of outlets at Shanghumugham beach, they have not been handed over to the vendors

The kiosks by Habitat Technology Group at Shangumugham./Vincent Pulickal,express photo. Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting up kiosks for street vendors at Shanghumugham beach was one of the solutions put forward by authorities to end the garbage menace at the popular tourist destination. Though kiosks have been set up, none has been handed over to the vendors.

These include six kiosks set up by the Harbour Engineering Department and five kiosks by Habitat Technology Group. The project by Habitat which costs Rs 1.21 crore was sanctioned in 2017 and the other one given to Harbour Engineering Department costing Rs 2.5 crore was sanctioned in 2012. While the Habitat’s project has been handed over to the Tourism Department, it awaits the registration number from the corporation. The other project is yet to be handed over to the Tourism Department.

According to the street vendors at Shanghumugham, they were asked to dismantle their makeshift counters six years ago so that the kiosks could be built. “We were promised space for our shops. But none of the kiosks has been handed over to us,” said Bindu Vijay, a vendor at Shanghumugham.

According to her, the backside of kiosks has become a hub for anti-social activities and visitors use it as a toilet. Though the officials plan to open the kiosks for vendors, the latter are unwilling to pay for the outlets. “As the beach premises are closed for the visitors owing to sea erosion, only a few people turn up these days, thereby affecting our income. We can’t afford to pay for the outlets,” Bindu said.

Meanwhile, officials with the Tourism Planning Office said the facilities became non-functional when megaprojects sprouted at Shanghumugham. “We spoke to the respective authorities of both sets of kiosks. The Harbour Engineering Department has assured us to renovate the facilities and make them functional soon. They will require Rs 5 lakh for renovation,” said AR Santosh Lal, deputy director, Tourism Planning.

The kiosks set up by Habitat will be handed over to the District Tourism Promotion Council after getting permits for the buildings. “We spoke to the corporation officials and permit processing is ongoing. As the other facilities built by the Harbour Engineering Department function with the help of solar energy, they do not require other permissions. Both sets of kiosks are expected to be open soon,” he added.

