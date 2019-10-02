Thiruvananthapuram school bags top prize

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adwaith M Prasanth and Ajayakrishna A J of Janardhanapuram Higher Secondary School, Ottashekharamangalam, bagged the first prize in ‘Prajna 2019’, a state-level quiz organised by the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, at Ayyankali Hall here on Tuesday.



While Anjali Mohammad G P and Fawas K of Chennamangalloor HSS, Kozhikode, won the second prize, the third prize was won by Gouripriya R of Rajas HSS, Neeleswaram. The quiz in the high school and higher secondary categories was based on Mahatma Gandhi.