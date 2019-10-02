Two more surrender in Thiruvananthapuram University college stabbing case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two more accused pertaining to the University college stabbing incident surrendered at the Cantonment police station on Wednesday.

The students, Nazeem and Arun, were involved in the team who stabbed Akhil Chandran on the college premises on July 12.

The stabbing of the third-year degree student had invited an avalanche of criticism against the way the SFI has been functioning in the college.

There were 30 accused in the case. In total, the police had issued lookout notices against eight SFI workers, all office-bearers of the college unit.

Akhil was stabbed for singing in the college without the consent of SFI unit in the college.

For a long period, SFI had bene adopting an autocratic rule in the college not allowing enough freedom to the students. However, this incident resulted in a positive change in the functioning of the college.