Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Youth held for raping minor girl

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday, near Amaravila bridge, when the girl was selling pots on the roadside.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A minor nomad girl hailing from Rajasthan was allegedly raped by a youth at Neyyattinkara. Neyyattinkara police arrested Anu of Udyankulangara, who has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. According to police, the medical examination of the victim was conducted at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara and her condition is stable.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday, near Amaravila bridge, when the girl was selling pots on the roadside. The accused approached her in the guise of a customer. When she tried to take one, the accused molested her and dragged her into a nearby tent and sexually abused her.
The local people were alerted when the girl started screaming. The accused fled the spot by that time.
However, police traced the accused based on the victim’s statement. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He was charged under POCSO Act.

The girl’s family, who sell hand-made pots reached Neyyattinkara only two weeks ago from Kannur. Locals allege that the crime spot lies on the border of Neyyattinkara and Parassala police jurisdictions, where night patrolling is less.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape POCSO
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp