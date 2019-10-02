Youth held for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A minor nomad girl hailing from Rajasthan was allegedly raped by a youth at Neyyattinkara. Neyyattinkara police arrested Anu of Udyankulangara, who has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. According to police, the medical examination of the victim was conducted at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara and her condition is stable.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday, near Amaravila bridge, when the girl was selling pots on the roadside. The accused approached her in the guise of a customer. When she tried to take one, the accused molested her and dragged her into a nearby tent and sexually abused her.

The local people were alerted when the girl started screaming. The accused fled the spot by that time.

However, police traced the accused based on the victim’s statement. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He was charged under POCSO Act.

The girl’s family, who sell hand-made pots reached Neyyattinkara only two weeks ago from Kannur. Locals allege that the crime spot lies on the border of Neyyattinkara and Parassala police jurisdictions, where night patrolling is less.