Archbishop Soosa Pakiam hospitalised

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major Archbishop Soosa Pakiam of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, has been hospitalized following fever and severe infection, but is in ‘good spirits’, according to a press release issued by Christudas R, auxiliary bishop of Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram.

The archbishop and auxiliary bishop had visited seminarians in Rome from the diocese limits who study in various countries and their institutional heads.



During his return journey to Thiruvanathapuram on October 1, he was down with fever and had to seek medical assistance at Doha airport. After preliminary medical care, he was allowed to continue his journey and he made it to Thiruvanathapuram by 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

However, soon after he landed here he was taken to Jubilee Hospital for a thorough check-up. According to sources, the infection had become strong enough and affect his breathing. This forced the hospital authorities to shift him to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for advance treatment.

Here he is kept on ventilator as he had already undergone a bypass surgery.

The archdioceses has asked the laity to pray for his good health and early recovery, the release said.

