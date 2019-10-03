Cleaning drives mark Gandhi Jayanti

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, student police cadets (SPCs) of SMV Higher Secondary School carried out a cleaning drive at the entrance of the Thampanoor KSRTC bus terminal to eliminate plastic waste. Forty-one students participated in the drive which began at 8.30am on Wednesday.

Before the drive, students took part in a rally carrying placards from SMV HSS till the Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud.

“A class on personal hygiene was held at the Thycaud hospital,” said Sunitha P, a high school teacher with SMV HSS. The drive was organised by SPCs in association with the city corporation, KSRTC, Government Women and Children’s Hospital, SMV HSS and the Thampanoor police station.

“The plastic waste collected by students will be disposed of in specific pits located in the Enchakkal KSRTC bus terminal,” said Sunitha. Last year, the same group of students had cleaned the premises of Government Ayurveda College.

Cleaning drives were also held at Gandhi Park and a few areas of Chalai market by 100 SPCs and 100 Scouts and Guides from different schools in the city. Sooraj Abraham, an SPC from Government Model Boys HSS, said: “We cleaned the premises of our school, Chalai market and Gandhi Park.”

“This is my first cleaning drive. We regularly undertake such activities,” said Gishma Gigi, a Class VII student of Jyothi Nilayam HSS. According to K Gopakumar, SPC assistant district nodal officer, the cleaning drives were conducted by SPCs from 26 schools in various educational and government institutions in the city.