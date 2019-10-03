Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cleaning drives mark Gandhi Jayanti

Student police cadets from 26 schools take part in clean-up activities across the city

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Student Police Cadets of SMV HSS, Thampanoor clearing plastic waste accumulated inside the KSRTC Bus terminal in Thampanoor, on WednesdayBP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, student police cadets (SPCs) of SMV Higher Secondary School carried out a cleaning drive at the entrance of the Thampanoor KSRTC bus terminal to eliminate plastic waste. Forty-one students participated in the drive which began at 8.30am on Wednesday.

Before the drive, students took part in a rally carrying placards from SMV HSS till the Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud.

“A class on personal hygiene was held at the Thycaud hospital,” said Sunitha P, a high school teacher with SMV HSS. The drive was organised by SPCs in association with the city corporation, KSRTC, Government Women and Children’s Hospital, SMV HSS and the Thampanoor police station.

“The plastic waste collected by students will be disposed of in specific pits located in the Enchakkal KSRTC bus terminal,” said Sunitha. Last year, the same group of students had cleaned the premises of Government Ayurveda College.

Cleaning drives were also held at Gandhi Park and a few areas of Chalai market by 100 SPCs and 100 Scouts and Guides from different schools in the city. Sooraj Abraham, an SPC from Government Model Boys HSS, said: “We cleaned the premises of our school, Chalai market and Gandhi Park.”  

“This is my first cleaning drive. We regularly undertake such activities,” said Gishma Gigi, a Class VII student of Jyothi Nilayam HSS. According to K Gopakumar, SPC assistant district nodal officer, the cleaning drives were conducted by SPCs from 26 schools in various educational and government institutions in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp