Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Khan raises concerns over rising drug abuse

State is on par with punjab when it comes to alcohol and substance abuse, says arif mohammed khan

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sharing a light moment with a child during a function organised by Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan registered his deep concern on the rising instances of alcohol and substance abuse in the state. According to him, though the state had achieved 100 per cent literacy, it is being compared with Punjab when it comes to alcohol and substance abuse. He then called upon the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi to kick-start a campaign against alcohol and the evil of drinking. The Governor was inaugurating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, here on Wednesday.

“I am worried about the reports of alcohol and substance abuse cases in the state. If the stats are real then it might not go well with the image of the state which is considered to be a 100 percent literate society. Thus it is high time the menace is addressed,” said Arif Mohammad Khan.

In his address, the Governor said the true greatness of Gandhian teachings and ideals is their ever-increasing relevance at the physical, social and spiritual levels. He also pointed out that the essence of Gandhian messages echoes in every article of the Constitution and as citizens of the largest democracy, it is one’s duty to cultivate a culture of non-violence and harmony.

During the function, the Governor also launched a joint initiative of Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Gandhi Peace Mission that intend to spread the message of non-violence to one crore families in the country by January 30.

‘Democracy gets undermined by power politics’
Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair said that nowadays politics has become a bane in the life of people as the very meaning of democracy gets undermined by power politics. According to him, if Gandhiji was alive he might have chosen the age of science and spirituality instead of politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug abuse Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp