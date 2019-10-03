Governor Khan raises concerns over rising drug abuse

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan registered his deep concern on the rising instances of alcohol and substance abuse in the state. According to him, though the state had achieved 100 per cent literacy, it is being compared with Punjab when it comes to alcohol and substance abuse. He then called upon the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi to kick-start a campaign against alcohol and the evil of drinking. The Governor was inaugurating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, here on Wednesday.

“I am worried about the reports of alcohol and substance abuse cases in the state. If the stats are real then it might not go well with the image of the state which is considered to be a 100 percent literate society. Thus it is high time the menace is addressed,” said Arif Mohammad Khan.

In his address, the Governor said the true greatness of Gandhian teachings and ideals is their ever-increasing relevance at the physical, social and spiritual levels. He also pointed out that the essence of Gandhian messages echoes in every article of the Constitution and as citizens of the largest democracy, it is one’s duty to cultivate a culture of non-violence and harmony.

During the function, the Governor also launched a joint initiative of Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Gandhi Peace Mission that intend to spread the message of non-violence to one crore families in the country by January 30.

‘Democracy gets undermined by power politics’

Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair said that nowadays politics has become a bane in the life of people as the very meaning of democracy gets undermined by power politics. According to him, if Gandhiji was alive he might have chosen the age of science and spirituality instead of politics.