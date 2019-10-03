Labourer falls to death from newly built convention centre in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old labourer died after he fell from the roof of a newly constructed convention centre at Kowdiar in the state capital on Thursday around 11 am.

Susheelan, a Karakulam native was gardening on the rooftop of Udaya Palace Convention Centre when he fell to his death. His body was taken to Medical College hospital.

It has been pointed out that there were no safety precautions in place which could have stopped the fall.

Despite the instructions from the labour department on providing safety equipment for workers while they are working in heights and actions taken on this regard, many do not follow it.