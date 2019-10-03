Observe Gandhi Jayanti as resistance day: Kadakampally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gandhiji’s birth anniversary should be observed as a resistance day against those who wield gun against dissidents, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level Gandhi Jayanti Week celebrations here on Wednesday. “The times we live in call for constant reminders on Gandhiji’s ideals. Fascism took roots in the country after Godse, a man enslaved by communal thoughts, killed Gandhiji,” he said.

The minister said Gandhiji showed to the world that non-violence will succeed. He awakened the Indian villages through peoples’ movement forcing the British to bow out. The communal fight after Independence had saddened Gandhiji. EMS had detailed Gandhiji’s sorrow and the political crisis he faced at that time in the book ‘Gandhiyum Gandhisavum’.

The minister honoured freedom fighters P Gopinathan Nair and advocate K Ayyappan Pillai. District panchayat president V K Madhu who presided over the function said that Gandhian ideals were a solution to the problems faced by the country.Chief guest K J Yesudas, in his speech, exhorted all to preserve the rivers, air and earth.

Assembly complex

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the assembly complex. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, among others, attended.

M M Mani admires ideals of Gandhiji

Power Minister M M Mani said he admires several ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji stood for unity among different religions, he said. The minister was speaking after inaugurating a painting competition for students, organised by the Power Department and Anert, as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Mani urged children to understand the importance and possibilities of solar power.