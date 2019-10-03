Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

She lives to uplift street children

T’Puram Express speaks to Samantha Mudiriro,a participant of ‘Spread the Spice-TryVanDrum 2019’

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Samantha Mudiriro

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-five-year-old Samantha Mudiriro from Zimbabwe had to live on the streets with her mother for the first two years of her life. Soon after, she was placed in a home with an SOS Children’s Village in her country. She realised that children like her were denied access to proper education, job opportunities and health facilities.

Samantha is a participant of the International Fest for Social Change titled ‘Spread the Spice-TryVanDrum 2019’ to be held at Manaveeyam Veedhi in collaboration with Manaveeyam Theruvorakoottam on Sunday.
In the event, Samantha will focus on the state of orphanages and stigma attached to orphans. “Having grown up in an orphanage, I’ve always wanted to do something for my community. One day I’d come across a boy who asked me for food. Upon buying food, I took the contact details of his relatives so that I could meet them. But I discovered that he lived within a community in a poor state. Since then, I started learning about the difficulties of street children,” she says. Samantha yearned to uplift such children and provide a better life.

One of her friends introduced her to Kanthari, an organisation in the city which equips participants with techniques and ideas to help them bring about a social change. Samantha applied for the Kanthari leadership training programme last year and is currently working towards the betterment of street children.
With the skills that she acquired, she wishes to start a recreational centre for street children in Zimbabwe. “Every day is a struggle for them. Most orphanages have no facilities for effective counselling or support of children. This prompted me to start a centre. Such a recreational centre will make children and teenagers accessible to better education and facilities such as music and dance,” she said.
As part of her course at Kanthari, she plans to associate with the orphanages in the city. She also wishes to improve the sanitation facilities of women in Zimbabwe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp