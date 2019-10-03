Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Skilled in Kerala, this Zimbabwean set to start a recreational centre for street children

T’Puram Express speaks to Samantha Mudiriro,a participant of ‘Spread the Spice-TryVanDrum 2019’

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Samantha Mudiriro

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-five-year-old Samantha Mudiriro from Zimbabwe had to live on the streets with her mother for the first two years of her life. Soon after, she was placed in a home with an SOS Children’s Village in her country. She realised that children like her were denied access to proper education, job opportunities and health facilities.

Samantha is a participant of the International Fest for Social Change titled ‘Spread the Spice-TryVanDrum 2019’ to be held at Manaveeyam Veedhi in collaboration with Manaveeyam Theruvorakoottam on Sunday.
In the event, Samantha will focus on the state of orphanages and stigma attached to orphans.

“Having grown up in an orphanage, I’ve always wanted to do something for my community. One day I’d come across a boy who asked me for food. Upon buying food, I took the contact details of his relatives so that I could meet them. But I discovered that he lived within a community in a poor state. Since then, I started learning about the difficulties of street children,” she says. Samantha yearned to uplift such children and provide a better life.

One of her friends introduced her to 'Kanthari', an organisation in the city which equips participants with techniques and ideas to help them bring about a social change. Samantha applied for the Kanthari leadership training programme last year and is currently working towards the betterment of street children.
With the skills that she acquired, she wishes to start a recreational centre for street children in Zimbabwe.

“Every day is a struggle for them. Most orphanages have no facilities for effective counselling or support of children. This prompted me to start the centre. Such a recreational centre will make children and teenagers access to better education and also facilities regarding as music and dance,” she said.

As part of her course at Kanthari, she plans to associate with the orphanages in the city. She also wishes to improve the sanitation facilities of women in Zimbabwe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
street children Kerala orphanages SOS children's village Kanthari social work
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp