Students celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with Sugathakumari

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students visited poet and environmentalist Sugathakumari at her residence on Wednesday on Gandhi Jayanti. The NSS volunteers of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School and student police cadets of Amritha School, Parippally and their teachers were greeted with ‘Gandhi Sooktam’ books and ladoos by Sugathakumari. The meet was organised as part of Gandhi Smrithi Sangamam organised by Shanti Samithi.

“The current governance and administration does not abide by Gandhian principles. Only his teachings will bring a good future for the society,” said Sugathakumari. Students recited poems of Sugathakumari (Oru Thai Nadam Namukkammakku Vendi) and her father and poet Bodheswaran (Kerala ganam and Gandhi ganam).

Writer Bhasurendra Babu, Samithi officials J M Rahim, R Narayanan Thampi and other dignitaries were present.