The wait for a commutable Muttada-Marappalam road

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a ride through the bumpy 1.7-km stretch of the Muttada-Marappalam road is rather tedious. Though `1.82 crore was sanctioned for the tarring project in 2016, the road is yet to be made commutable.

“Visitors and patients to the Medical College take this road to avoid traffic. But over the years, the potholed-road has become extremely dangerous,” said Murukan S, an auto driver.

“I have been commuting via this road for the past seven years. The condition of the road has worsened in the last four years. Though the government promised to resolve the issue after several protests, it remains unresolved,” said Sajan Jacob, a commuter.

According to R Geetha Gopal, Muttada ward councillor, the reason for the delay in tarring is the constant work carried out by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). “The pipes laid almost 40 years ago are often prone to damage. Thus the road becomes unmotorable as the KWA digs up the road to mend the broken pipes,” said Geetha.

However, after the intervention of MLAs and ministers, Rs 86 lakh was sanctioned to lay new pipes. “As 3,000 families stay along the road, the process is taking time,” said the councillor.

As per the officials with the Public Works Department, the work of the road was delayed due to heavy downpour in the last two years. “Work can only be done when there is no persistent rain. Work had begun but had to be halted due to the continuous rain last week. We will finish it soon,” said an official.