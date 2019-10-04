Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

63 prisoners await govt nod to walk free

Sources say the government is awaiting  clearance from the Governor’s office

Published: 04th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s Gandhi Jayanti saw hundreds of prisoners released across the country as part of Union home ministry’s special remission scheme. Kerala prisoners, meanwhile, await their freedom. A list of 63 prisoners forwarded by the Prisons Department about 6 months ago - to be released in connection with Gandhi Jayanti - is still pending with the state government.  

As per MHA’s special remission scheme to mark Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary, prisoners convicted of minor charges were released from jails across the country. They were released in three phases - October 2, 2018, April 6, 2019 - Dandi march anniversary and October 2, 2019.

The ministry’s criteria stated that only those who have not been convicted of major offences can be included in the list. In the first batch, the prisons department provided the Home department a list of 37 prisoners to be released in 2018.

“However, as they were convicted for minor offences, most of them completed their jail term while the release process was on. Hence, six prisoners - four from Kannur and two from Thiruvananthapuram - were released in 2018. The second list of 26 prisoners and third list of 37 prisoners are pending with the government,” said Santhosh S, DIG, Prisons.

The government is yet to take a call on the second list given during March-April and the third one handed over a couple of months ago.

The list has prisoners lodged in three central jails - Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Kannur.
Sources said the government was awaiting a clearance from the Governor’s Office for the final nod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp