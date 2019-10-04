63 prisoners await govt nod to walk free

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s Gandhi Jayanti saw hundreds of prisoners released across the country as part of Union home ministry’s special remission scheme. Kerala prisoners, meanwhile, await their freedom. A list of 63 prisoners forwarded by the Prisons Department about 6 months ago - to be released in connection with Gandhi Jayanti - is still pending with the state government.

As per MHA’s special remission scheme to mark Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary, prisoners convicted of minor charges were released from jails across the country. They were released in three phases - October 2, 2018, April 6, 2019 - Dandi march anniversary and October 2, 2019.

The ministry’s criteria stated that only those who have not been convicted of major offences can be included in the list. In the first batch, the prisons department provided the Home department a list of 37 prisoners to be released in 2018.

“However, as they were convicted for minor offences, most of them completed their jail term while the release process was on. Hence, six prisoners - four from Kannur and two from Thiruvananthapuram - were released in 2018. The second list of 26 prisoners and third list of 37 prisoners are pending with the government,” said Santhosh S, DIG, Prisons.

The government is yet to take a call on the second list given during March-April and the third one handed over a couple of months ago.

The list has prisoners lodged in three central jails - Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Kannur.

Sources said the government was awaiting a clearance from the Governor’s Office for the final nod.