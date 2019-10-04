Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Adaptability in architecture is the need of the hour’

The architect said that a rethinking is necessary in terms of  the materials that are being used in construction.

Published: 04th October 2019

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Architecture is not about being flashy and expensive. It is about the people and the memories that they create in that space. During natural calamities such as landslides, flood, earthquakes, you have to see how the structures can be adaptable, refurbished or changed. Landscape is going to shift soon,” said Jeremy Smith, partner and design director of Irving Smith Architects in Nelson, New Zealand.

He is one of the keynote speakers at the IIA National Awards for Excellence in Architecture 2018 along with Trivandrum Architecture and Aesthetic Celebration (TAAC) 2019 which is taking place at Kovalam. The multiple award-winning architect-designer speaks about the latest design creations and how architecture is being redefined.

In the backdrop of the Kerala flood, he said a technology will soon come where there will only be timber structures and steel would no longer be used. “After 10 years, I believe that there will be more timber buildings,” he said.

Jeremy said: “We believe in an architecture technique where we try to understand and participate with existing landscapes rather than generating new contexts. If Kerala has to deal with floods, New Zealand has to deal with frequent earthquakes. Often a lot of commitment is given by architects in choosing materials but you should look into the rebuild aspect more.”

The architect said that a rethinking is necessary in terms of  the materials that are being used in construction. Other than public projects, he had been involved in the making of multi-storey timber structures after the Christchurch earthquake in 2011. One such structure was a house with a villa silhouette. “We tried rebuilding the structure in the same place. The house does not have fences as we didn’t want to separate people. Therefore, we chose to make something adaptable,” said Jeremy, who considers adaptability as the most important feature.“The biggest reward that I can get through architecture is visiting people and changing their lives with new architectural designs,” he added.

