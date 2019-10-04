Kerala comes up with cancer control strategies

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking into account of the spike in cancer cases in the state, the Health Department has set the ball rolling for implementing Kerala’s Cancer Control Strategies (KSCCS). The initiative will be first implemented on a pilot basis in Ernakulam as Ernakulam District Cancer Control Programme.

“The tumours diagnosed when they are already in advanced stages of diagnosis lower the possibility of cure, and thereby increase the chances of morbidity and cost of treatment. This was cited to be one of the reasons for framing KSCCS,” said a Health Department officer.

KSCCS intends to bring down the issues of morbidity and cost of treatment by ensuring early detection of the ailment.

“The department embarked on the first-of-its-kind district-wise cancer burden survey in Ernakulam. With a population of 32.8 lakh, the district is estimated to have 5,400 new cancer patients every year and around 16,200 patients living with cancer at any given time,” explained the officer on choosing Ernakulam for the pilot project of KSCCS.

Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) director Dr Moni K Abraham told TNIE that such a programme aims to bring cancer care at the primary level.

“Cancer diagnosing facility, including performing biopsy procedure, has been set up at taluk hospitals in the district. The samples thus collected for biopsy will be sent to the CCRC’s central lab for further procedures,” he said.

A training programme is being conducted for health workers so that they would make people aware of the early signs of cancer. A total of 30 persons comprising oncologists and health workers were imparted training. These trainers will give lessons to health workers at the primary level, Moni said.

Cancer Navigator

At the same time, it is learnt that as part of KSCCS, a nurse will be appointed as a ‘cancer navigator’ whose duty will be to facilitate those who gets tested positive for cancer. These nurses will advise the patients on cancer care.Also, a patient diagnosed with cancer irrespective of their economic background will be provided with the financial assistance of `5,000.According to the department, oral cavity, breast, lungs, cervix, and colon cancers are the five most common cancers prevalent in the state.

Cancer care

Health Department to implement Kerala’s Cancer Control Strategies on account of rise in cancer cases

The initiative to be implemented first on a pilot basis in Ernakulam

Aims to bring down the issues of morbidity and cost of treatment by ensuring early detection of the ailment